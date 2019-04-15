Video shows gas station employee saving customer choking on hamburger

UNION CITY, OK (KFOR/CNN) – It’s a moment Tommy Robinson never thought he’d never experience: a convenience store employee saving his life as he was choking on a hamburger.
The worker’s life-saving actions were caught on surveillance camera in Union City, OK, on Friday.
“He was eating it, and I believe he was choking as I was putting up cigarettes,” said Ticresha Cox, the employee who saved Robinson. “I heard him fall and a display moved. And so when I went around the corner, I was just asking God to help me, and then when I seen his face and seen how purple, I just went into, ‘God, do not let this man die in front of me.’”
Robinson, a truck driver, made his usual stop at the Love's truck stop in Union City on Friday.
He said he took a bite of a hamburger and doesn’t remember much after that.
"Apparently, I choked and couldn't breathe at some point,” he said. “The problem is, I don't remember the falling down part."
Cox has been a Love’s employee for just over two weeks.
"I yelled for help, and I noticed no one else was in the store, and then I thought to myself, If I didn't act now this man could die," she said.
Days later, Robinson said he feels lucky to be alive.
"Taken back a little bit, just reeling a little bit, and going, ‘Man, I'm so thankful,’ because it's that quick that something can happen and be over," he said.
But Robinson also said the incident won’t stop him from getting his usual dinner.
"I think I'll chew my food a little more, maybe,” he said. “Maybe a little bit of subconscious, ‘I'm going to take my time a little bit.’"
Copyright 2019 KFOR via CNN. All rights reserved.