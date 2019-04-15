Three pets perish in Friday evening house fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire on 2210 S. Buchanan.
Units were dispatched to the address Friday, around 8:15 p.m. and were able to bring the fire under control by 8:56 p.m.
The residents were not home at the time.
Firefighters were able to remove a dog and her 10 puppies. The mother dog did not survive.
8 of the puppies survived and were taken to Amarillo Pet Savers.
The home is valued at $85,000 and suffered an estimated $50,000 in fire and smoke damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
