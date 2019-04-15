Sod Poodles win first series in franchise history 3-1 over Hooks

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles won their first series in franchise history to wrap up their inaugural homestand at Hodgetown.
Saturday night they won the third straight game against Corpus Christi, securing the series win with a 5-4 victory.
Sunday afternoon was a different story- the Sod Poodles could not seem to gain momentum after solo home runs from Jorge Ona and Buddy Reed. They fell 13-5 to the Hooks in Game 4, but still claimed the series three games to one.
They continue their season Monday night at 6:30pm on the road in Midland.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.