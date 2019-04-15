Registration open for Workforce Solutions Job Fair

April 15, 2019

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, and the deadline to register to have a booth at the job fair is coming up.

To be a vendor in the job fair, you will need to pay a $75 registration fee by Tuesday, April 16.

The job fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

The job fair aims to provide large scale recruitment opportunities to the business community of Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

