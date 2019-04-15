Catastrophic fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

(Gray News/AP) - Notre Dame Cathedral burned out of control in the heart of Paris Monday.
Smoke filled the city’s skyline as the famed church’s spire collapsed and rooftop burned. Emergency services responded to the scene, but the flames only seemd to grow taller and more intense before it could have any impact.
“Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media. The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.
The French capital’s police department said no deaths have been reported from Monday’s fire. The police department didn’t say anything about injuries.
Deputy Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told BFM TV, that there was “colossal damage”.
Social media captured the horrific images as fire and smoke engulfed the structure on Easter week, the holiest time on the Christian calendar.
The peak of the 12th century cathedral was undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project.
Just last week, the 16 copper statues that represent the 12 apostles and four evangelists were removed for restoration.
French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is “potentially linked” to the renovation work.
French historian Camille Pascal told BFM broadcast channel the fire was destroying "invaluable heritage."
“It’s been 800 years that the Cathedral watches over Paris”, Pascal said. “Happy and unfortunate events for centuries have been marked by the bells of Notre Dame ... We can be only horrified by what we see."
Located on a small island in the middle of the River Seine in the heart of Paris, Notre Dame is more than 800 years old.
About 50,000 tourists on average pass through Notre Dame each day during the summer season.
According to the cathedral’s website, the building took 200 years to build.
The building was almost demolished when Napolean saved it, and was crowned Emperor there in 1804.
U.S. President Donald Trump called the spectacle “so horrible to watch.”
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.