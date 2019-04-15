Man wanted in connection to Portales homicide arrested after high speed chase in Clovis

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A man who is wanted in connection to a homicide in Portales has been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in Clovis.
On Sunday, April 14, around 4:09 p.m., officers with the Clovis Police Department encountered a car driven by 23-year-old Manuel Silva. Police in Portales have been searching for Silva in connection to a shooting that happened on April 7.
According to police, an officer in a marked patrol unit tried to conduct a traffic stop. As the officer drove toward the car, Silva drove away.
Police say Silva then crashed the car into a gas meter before getting out of the car and running away.
Officers chased Silva, arresting him in the 1100 block of North Prince Street.
During the car chase, a Clovis officer was involved in a crash at 7th and Gidding Street. The officer and the people in the other car were transported to the Plains Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Silva is now in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
He faces charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, as well as other felony charges.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.