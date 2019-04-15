Holocaust survivor to speak at WTAMU about Auschwitz experience

WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, TX (KFDA) - Irving Roth, a Holocaust survivor, will speak at West Texas A&M University on Wednesday, April 17 about his experience at Auschwitz.
Roth’s presentation, #NeverForget, will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Branding Iron Theatre at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.
In 1944, Roth was forced into Auschwitz, a Nazi death camp during World War II.
During his presentation, he will tell the story of his experiences inside of the camp, how he fought for his life and how he continues to fight today to be heard.
Roth is the director of the Holocaust Resource Center in New York. He is the author of several books as well.
The event is sponsored by Christians United for Israel on Campus and is free and open to the public.
