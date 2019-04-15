Amarillo police investigating robbery of convenience store near Northeast 24th and North Mirror Street

Amarillo police are investigating the robbery of a convenience store over the weekend (Source: Gray TV)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 15, 2019 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 9:32 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery of a convenience store near Northeast 24th and North Mirror Street over the weekend.

On April 13 around 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Northeast 24th Avenue for an armed robbery.

The victim told police that two men entered the store. One man, wearing a red mask over his face, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim while demanding money from the cash register.

According to the victim’s statement, the other man stood at the door and appeared to be a lookout.

The men then ran away from the store heading west.

If you know any information about this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

