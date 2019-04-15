Amarillo man serving in U.S. Navy receives Warrior of the Week award

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Brendan Merritt, an Amarillo man serving in the United States Navy, has received an award for outstanding performance.
According to a news release, Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Merritt, who is assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s administration department, received the Warrior of the Week award from Captain Timothy L. Waits.
Ford is currently undergoing its post-shakedown availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.
