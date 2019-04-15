Amarillo man serving in U.S. Navy receives Warrior of the Week award

Amarillo man serving in U.S. Navy receives Warrior of the Week award
Brendan Merritt, Amarillo man serving in U.S. Navy, wins Warrior of the Week award (Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 15, 2019 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 10:37 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Brendan Merritt, an Amarillo man serving in the United States Navy, has received an award for outstanding performance.

According to a news release, Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Merritt, who is assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s administration department, received the Warrior of the Week award from Captain Timothy L. Waits.

Ford is currently undergoing its post-shakedown availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.

Brendan Merritt, Amarillo man serving in U.S. Navy, wins Warrior of the Week award (Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)
Brendan Merritt, Amarillo man serving in U.S. Navy, wins Warrior of the Week award (Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.