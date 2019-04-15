Amarillo College hosts 200 Palo Duro High School students for a health and science showcase

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Over 200 Palo Duro High School students attended the Health Science Showcase at Amarillo College where students explored the different career options in the health and science field.
“Students were able to learn about pharmacy technician, they were able to watch with nursing to learn a little bit more," said Rebecca Matthews, a nursing instructor at Amarillo College. "They actually got to see a code being done by some of the staff and actually, some of the students got to participate with that.”
Amarillo College hosted a variety of presenters who are Palo Duro alumni now working in the medical field.
Students had an opportunity to learn about its programs for dental hygiene, physical therapy, pharmacy technology nursing and more.
“My role was speaking to the students about both dental hygiene and the dental assisting program that we have here at Amarillo College,” said Erica Brassfield, a dental instructor at Amarillo College.
Instructors shared the amount of time it takes to complete a program and what to expect as an entry-level employee.
“They really seemed to love the one-on-one attention that we got to talk about things, not just about what our college has to offer, but what their expectations can be when they graduate from our programs. We talked about money and the benefit of having a college education,” said Brassfield.
Amarillo College hopes the event will inspire students to enroll in its programs and consider pursuing their medical careers in the Panhandle.
