Amarillo Bulls drop first two of the playoff series against IceRays

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls got off to a disappointing start in the playoffs after finishing first in the NAHL South Division in the regular season.
The Amarillo Bulls hosted the Corpus Christi IceRays in two home games this weekend to start out a five-game series.
On Friday night, they ended the first period up 3-1, but a third period comeback by the IceRays ended the game with a 6-5 win for Corpus Christi.
The Bulls tried to bounce back Saturday night. Regulation ended in a 5-5 tie, and the IceRays put one in the net in overtime to win again, 6-5.
The Bulls went 10-2 against the IceRays in the regular season. They play the next game in Corpus Christi on Thursday night, and need to win to stay alive in the race for the Robertson Cup.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.