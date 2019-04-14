1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Dalhart

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man is dead in Dalhart after an attempt to serve an outstanding warrant.
Sunday, around 1:00 p.m. officers with the Dalhart Police Department made contact with Augustus Combs, 27, for an outstanding warrant.
Combs evaded police who gave chase to a storage facility located on Strong Road in the 1200 block of S. Highway 87.
As officers appraoched and attempted to take him into custody Mr. Combs raised his shirt and pulled out a handgun.
Officers opened fire striking Mr. Combs several times.
DPS, Dallam County Sheriff, and Hartley County Sheriff officers arrived at the location to lend assistance and began rendering first aid.
Paramedics arrived and also rendered first aid as well. Mr. Combs was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Texas Rangers were called in to conduct the investigation.
