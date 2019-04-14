Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
On I-40 eastbound, the left lane will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 17 for placement of a portable concrete barrier from Eastern Street to Lakeside Drive. Once the barrier is set, I-40 eastbound traffic will travel in the two right lanes. This pattern is expected to be in place for approximately 18 months.
On Monday, April 15, the Pullman exit from I-40 westbound will be closed for reconstruction. Pullman Road will remain open, but motorists should follow the marked detour, which will be in place for approximately three months:
Traffic traveling US 287 westbound can exit at 3rd Avenue for Pullman Road or Airport Boulevard and follow the detour to access Pullman Road.
Traffic traveling I-40 westbound can exit at Airport Boulevard and use the detour to access Pullman Road.
On Tuesday, April 16, the left and center lanes of I-27 southbound will be closed from downtown to Washington Street while crews make repairs at the Washington Street bridge.
Various lanes will be closed near the intersection of Soncy Road at I-40 for patching repairs and ditch maintenance.
Watch for slow-moving operations on interstates 40 and 27 for vegetation management along the edges of the roadway.
Crews will continue patching repairs on State Loop (SL) 335 from US 87 west to the Amarillo Boulevard area. Portable traffic signs will be in place to alert motorists when lanes are closed.
Watch for crews performing sign and delineation work along state-maintained roadways in Potter County.
Herbicide operations will continue along FM 1061, SH 136 southbound, BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard).
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
