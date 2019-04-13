Veteran school bus driver assaulted by parent while dropping child off at stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/CNN) - A St. Louis school bus driver knew a new route she picked up had a reputation for problems.
What Patrula Griffin wasn’t ready for was how quickly things would get physical when the mother of one of her riders got involved.
Thursday took a bad turn for Griffin after switching routes with another driver.
“I’ve had bus rides with unruly kids before. Even unruly parents before,” said Griffin. “No one wanted to sit down. They were playing.”
Then Griffin said she noticed two girls from the KIPP Victory Academy were fighting.
She stopped the bus and tried to separate the girls.
"She told me no, she wasn't going to sit down,” Griffin said. “Then other fights started to break out on the bus. All this time I am trying to contact my base and let them know what's going on. ‘This child is not listening to me.’"
The 22-year school bus driver not knowing what was about to happen got the bus to that child’s stop.
She said that girl then got off and talked to her mother.
“She said I had put her off the bus, and I had told another child to jump on her," Griffin said.
Then the chaos began.
“It happened so fast," Griffin said. “People always say ‘I would have did this. I would have did that.’ I didn’t see it coming at all.”
The woman hit Griffin with a squeegee while she cursed and name-called.
Griffin - also a mother - never fought back.
“I wanted to hit her back," Griffin said. “I did, but God spoke to me.”
Griffin's attackers pulled her to the ground.
“I heard God say, 'just stay still, just stand still. Let them do whatever they gonna do. I got you,’” Griffin said.
She said she never really got a good look at her attackers.
"To me, that was God saying ‘keep your eyes on me,’” Griffin said. “You step out of God's will, and you do what you want to do in your strength."
Left with scars, bruises and a possible concussion, Griffin is surprisingly ready to forgive her attackers.
"Don't get me wrong, it hurts, it's embarrassing how people would just degrade someone the way they do,” Griffin said. “But, like I said, if it hadn't have been me, it would have been someone else."
According to KIPP Victory Academy’s website, the charter school teaches children from kindergarten to fourth grade.
The school sent a letter home to parents calling the incident “isolated” and said police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 KMOV via CNN. All rights reserved.