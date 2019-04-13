Storm Was Too Far South

Yesterday I warned that the storm might be tracking South, fast forward to today and sadly that was the case. The storm system spun up closer to Midland which limited a lot of our precipitation. Still the SE Panhandle has seen beneficial rain but everyone else not so much. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect decreasing clouds with lows dropping into the 30s. Rain showers will still linger across the SE areas.
Sunday is looking much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light North winds. Sunday night looks clear and not as cold with lows in the 40s.