Storm Might be Trending South

Rain & some snow is still in the forecast but a lot has changed. Unfortunately it looks like the low might be taking a further South track. A further South track means that a lot of the precipitation will favor the South & SE areas. Rain and snow showers are possible for Amarillo & much of the NW zones but chances don’t look as great. As for rain totals, highest totals will be across the SE Panhandle. Snow totals don’t look as impressive anymore, some spots could see a light dusting but it is looking less and less likely. This forecast will continue to evolve, so stay tuned.