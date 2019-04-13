Health officials have now confirmed 28 cases of rabies in Texas panhandle

“Rabies goes in cycles and it basically in the Texas Panhandle attracts the skunk population. We’ve finally got some rain and forage out there. The skunk population has started building back up, and as it goes up we get more and more skunks and rabies jump from skunk to skunk to skunk. After this year, the skunk population will crash, in part to rabies killing them,” explains Noah’s Arc Pet Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Merten Pearson.