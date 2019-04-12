Volunteers complete projects for non-profits for United Way’s Day of Caring

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Volunteers from businesses and organizations in Amarillo and Canyon spent the Day of Caring completing more than 30 projects for local non-profits.
“It’s everything from reading to kids to painting walls to constructing ramps on people’s homes that have ambulatory issues. A wide variety of projects,” said Executive Director of United Way of Amarillo and Canyon Katie Noffsker.
Amarillo National Bank and students from Randall and Palo Duro High School volunteered their time to the Salvation Army, painting a base for a mural and re-staining the new playground in their kids area.
“When the Salvation Army is housing people who don’t have a place to stay, that includes families with children and this is their outdoor play area,” said Noffsker. “So we’re priming a wall so that the Amarillo Art Institute can come back out on a later day and paint a mural on it and just make it a more fun place for these families and their children to play while they’re staying at the Salvation Army.”
Public Relations and Donor Development Director for the Salvation Army of Amarillo Stephanie Pena said most of the donations they get go to help the people they serve and there’s little time and money left over to complete projects like this.
“It’s great for us to be able to have this extra help so that way instead of using money on things like paint, we can use it on our programs and services and to help people,” she said.
Volunteers from Amarillo College helped the Downtown Women's Center at their thrift store with organizing clothes, cleaning display shelves and building new ones for the store.
“Sometimes we don’t have the man power to do the stuff that needs to be done,” said Distribution Manager for Thrift City Denise Gutierrez. “And also we don’t have the supplies or we don’t have people here that are capable of building stuff for us among the employees. So it’s just a huge help that they come and do that for us.”
Noffsker said it’s United Way’s goal to connect people to the non-profits that need support every day of the year.
“This is about connecting these volunteers to the missions of these non-profits so that they can continue their volunteer service with the non-profit that they were connected to today, learn more about the needs of the community, and figure out how can they care beyond just one day,” she said. “And that’s a service that United Way offers to volunteers throughout the community is connecting them with the folks that need them most.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.