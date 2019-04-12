Registration deadline approaching for Older Americans Talent Show

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Area Agency of Aging is getting ready to host the Older Americans Month Celebration and the registration deadline for the Older Americans Talent Show is approaching quickly.
The Area Agency on Aging, along with other community partners, are hosting the Older Americans Month celebration on Friday, May 3.
The celebration honors outstanding Panhandle seniors who have made significant contributions to their community as well as two guest speakers focusing on connecting to the community.
The celebration will end with the Area Agency on Aging’s third bi-annual talent show.
Groups or individuals over 60 years of age interested in showcasing their talents have until Monday, April 15 to register by contacting Public Education & Volunteer Specialist Lisa Hancock at (806) 331-2227.
The agency is looking for talents that fall under four categories: Musical, dancing, arts and crafts, and poetry and prose.
