Pedro Avila becomes first Sod Poodle called up to MLB

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We knew the San Diego Padres farm system was the best in the majors and today we’re seeing why as Pedro Avila became the first of the Amarillo Sod Poodles to get the call up to the majors.
22-year-old Pedro Avila is a Venezuelan native, with many notable honors and records under his belt.
At just 17-years-old, Avila was signed by the Washington Nationals. He was ranked 2nd in strikeouts among California League pitchers in 2018, recorded ten or more strike outs in five games in the same year, and was a Mid-Season All-Star with High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018.
Avila made his first start on the mound for the Padres tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Avila may have made only one start for the Soddies during the season opening series against Corpus Christi, but he went strong for six innings and allowing only two hits.
In his first start in the Major League, Avila pitched four innings allowing only four hits, one run, and striking out five batters.
Avila may be the first Sod Poodle to get the call up but the way players like Brad Zunica and Buddy Reed have been smashing home runs, more are sure to follow.
