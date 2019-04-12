Minnesotans receive orange-tinted snow thanks to blowing West Texas dirt

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Minnesotans were in for a surprise after a blizzard that blew through on Wednesday brought a fresh layer of orange-tinted snow with West Texas winds and dirt partly to blame.
A major storm that delivered blizzard conditions from the Dakotas to Minnesota this week was so powerful, it hurled dirt from New Mexico and Texas into the atmosphere.
Winds kept the blowing dirt aloft for more than 900 miles, eventually falling to the ground in Minnesota where it mixed with snow.
It wasn’t long until social media goers unofficially dubbed the mixture of snow and dirt as “snirt”.
The National Weather Service Twin Cities gave an explanation on Thursday on how this “snirt” came to be.
NWS Twin Cities forecasters jokingly asked everyone to send complaints about the dust to their colleagues in Lubbock.
The National Weather Service La Crosse even offered to send the dirt back to their colleagues at the National Weather Service Amarillo office.
Sorry Minnesotans but let it snirt, let it snirt, let it snirt!
