Lemonade Day to teach area youth about entrepreneurship

“This is a comprehensive program where kids can actually experience what it’s like to go into business. You can take marketing classes, you can take management classes, accounting classes, all these different things, here is one where the kids have to learn how to put together a budget, they learn how expenses work," says Happy State Bank CEO J. Pat Hickman. "Something this simple can teach them life lessons that can help them grow to be young business people. It is a phenomenal program to teach kids how to do it.”