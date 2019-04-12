Komen West Texas announces $45,000 grant to Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Susan G. Komen West Texas announced five community-based grants, including a $45,000 grant to the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.
Komen West Texas awarded grants that aim to help Panhandle and South Plains residents receive treatment and support.
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation cancer detection and treatment program received a grant of $44,935, which was made possible by sponsors, donors and Race for the Cure participants.
Grants from Komen West Texas have totaled $123,583 in its current fiscal year of April 1 of this year to March 31, 2020.
Komen West Texas was formed in February of 2017, serving 62 counties in the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin areas.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.