Hodgetown bringing more than just baseball to Amarillo

“We’re working on the multi purposes, which especially includes things like concerts,” said Dan Quandt, Senior Vice President of the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council. “Just sit there and imagine not only having the stands full, but some of the seating right down on the field, so we can have a concert. Center field would probably be where the entertainment would be. The field can handle a lot. It’s set to handle a lot. We’re only limited by our own creativity.”