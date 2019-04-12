400 high school students participate in the IGNITE Creative Arts Conference

“We started off our day with Mayor Ginger Nelson speaking. She is an artist herself to come help kick off our event," said Shawn Kennedy, President of the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association. "We’ve got 50 workshops from area professionals that are are going to present everything from encaustics, we have art history classes going on, drawing, painting, there is radio, television, advertising - you name it and we are trying to cover all of our fields and present them today.”