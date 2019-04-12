400 high school students participate in the IGNITE Creative Arts Conference

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On Friday, over 400 students participated in the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association’s IGNITE High School Creative Arts Conference at Amarillo College.
The inaugural conference offered 50 workshops from professional artists, business owners, educators and civic leaders.
“We started off our day with Mayor Ginger Nelson speaking. She is an artist herself to come help kick off our event," said Shawn Kennedy, President of the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association. "We’ve got 50 workshops from area professionals that are are going to present everything from encaustics, we have art history classes going on, drawing, painting, there is radio, television, advertising - you name it and we are trying to cover all of our fields and present them today.”
Many of the creative workshops are not offered in the high school curriculum. The event gave students an opportunity to learn about new creative fields.
“They’ve loved it," said encaustic artist presenter Mandy Gregory. "All of my classes have been full. They just told me that they have been turning people away. It is sad to me that not everyone is getting to see it, but it is a lot of fun too because encaustic painting isn’t one of those things that is really well known.”
Although some classes were more full than others, the student selected their classes based on their interest.
“There is nothing to be afraid of whenever it comes to art careers or art related journey that you could go on to," said high school senior Celeste Ramirez. "And today basically what we are doing is that we are just trying to demonstrate by talking to many different local artists that there is a possibility of you getting a career in art.”
Overall the event was a great way for high school students to explore careers in the creative arts.
