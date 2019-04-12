Former Sunray police chief, wife will be tried together for Sodus double homicide charges

SODUS, NY (KFDA) - Former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean and his wife, Charlene Childers, will be tried together for their charges related to the Sodus double homicide.
According to CBS station WROC, a Wayne County judge has decided that Dean and Childers will be tried together rather than separate.
Dean faces charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Childers faces second-degree murder and conspiracy charges.
The two are accused of the shooting death of 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in October.
According to a news release issued by Bohlar’s attorney, he rented a car for Dean that police say Dean used to drive to Sodus where the shooting occurred.
Jury selection for the trial is scheduled for May 15.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.