FirstCapital Bank to host free shred week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - FirstCapital Bank of Texas will host a free shred week for the public.
From April 15 through April 19, residents can drop items off at any FCB branch during normal business hours to be shredded.
Items that are suggested to shred include tax documents that are at least seven years old, old bank statements, old medical records, credit card statements, personal bills and credit card applications.
FCB’s Amarillo locations are 3900 South Soncy Road and 7100 HIllside.
Residents are asked to limit shredding items to two boxes.
