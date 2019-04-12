FIRST ALERT: Cold temps, rain and snow return Saturday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) Winter returns on Saturday with much colder temps and rain and snow chances.
Moisture chances will start early Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. Snow is more likely in the north with rain more likely in the south, and a rain/snow mix in between.
Temps on Saturday will be well below normal in the upper 30′s and low 40′s.
Light snow accumulations may be possible. Expect slushy and wet road conditions throughout the day on Saturday.
Saturday night into Sunday morning temps will drop below freezing. This may cause some slick spots on the roads. Sensitive plants may also be damaged.
A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday night through Sunday morning.
The cold air doesn’t stick around for long. We warm back into the 60′s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. 80′s return by the start of the work week.
