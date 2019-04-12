Facing failure to find success

“I mean you already look good. You’re already a beautiful person regardless of what size you are, what size you’re not, and what size you want to be. You already look good and if you can’t understand that then it’s not going to work whenever you want it to change but you’ve got to have an objective," said Dooley. "You have to have a goal and the best goal is to honestly dive head first in. Diving head first in and just competing in something you thought you wanted to but never could. Just do it.”