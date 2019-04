Our weekend is off to a cool start, but some big changes are expected over the next 24 hours. An upper level system will tap into moisture and cold air tomorrow to bring cold rain that changes to snow during the day. The wet snow should not accumulate on roadways, but a couple of inches may pile up on grassy surfaces. This is a First Alert situation and a Winter Weather advisory will be in effect tomorrow.The weather clears for Sunday with temps back in the 60s.