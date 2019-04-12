Deadline approaching for Amarillo Community Market vendor applications

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Food, produce, and art and craft vendors have until Monday, April 15 to submit their vendor applications for the Amarillo Community Market.
Vendors interested in the fourth season of the Center City Market can apply online here. The website also includes the Vendors’ Handbook, which includes market rules and procedures.
The 2019 market season begins on June 1 until September 28 and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m on Saturdays at 1000 S. Polk Street.
