Colder temps and rain/snow chances on the way

It is once again a cold morning with temps in the 20′s and 30′s. Temps will stay below normal warming into the 50′s. Skies will be partly cloudy with light winds. Overnight we drop back into the 20′s and 30′s. Temps will be much colder on Saturday with highs only in the 30′s and low 40′s. Skies will be cloudy with rain and snow showers. Rain in the southeast and snow in the north. We warm back into the 60′s with sunshine on Sunday and will be back into the 80′s by Monday.