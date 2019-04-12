Cold, wet weather causes weekend event cancellations

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The cold, wet weather that is expected for this Saturday has caused some event cancellations.
Fresh Start of Monroe Inc.'s Eggstravaganza has been canceled due to weather.
The event was scheduled to take place at Thompson Park on Saturday afternoon.
As of now, the event has not been rescheduled.
The Skellytown Easter Egg Hunt for Saturday has been canceled.
The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 20 at 3:00 p.m.
The event will still be at the Skellytown City Park.
A few Kids, Inc. competitions happening this weekend have been either rescheduled or moved inside due to upcoming inclement weather.
Kids, Inc. has rescheduled track meets and moved tennis matches indoors:
- April 13 track meets scheduled for 10:00 a.m. have been rescheduled for Monday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. in the same location
- April 13 track meets scheduled for 2:00 p.m. have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the same location
- Tennis matches have been moved indoors but will proceed as scheduled this Saturday
- Indoor soccer games will also proceed as scheduled
