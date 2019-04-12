9 arrested after joint investigation between local, federal agencies in Clovis

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Seven local and federal agencies worked together this week in a joint investigation known as “Operation Street Sweeper”, and arrested nine suspects with warrants.
On April 9, Officers of the Clovis Police Department, Portales Police Department, Region V Narcotic Task Force, New Mexico State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Marshals Office and Office of US Customs Air and Marine Operations began “Operation Street Sweeper”.
The crimes investigated included violations of illegal narcotics, sale of illegal firearms and possession of firearms by prohibited persons.
Nine of the 11 suspects who had warrants under both state and federal indictments were arrested.
Officials said those involved in the case are still working to complete this investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.