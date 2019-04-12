Amarillo police searching for suspect in convenience store armed robbery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store on Thursday, April 11.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at at convenience store near 34th and Western Street.
The victim told officers that a man wearing a black or dark blue hooded sweat shirt, light blue jeans and red Nike tennis shoes pointed what is believed to be a gun wrapped in a blue bandanna at her.
The suspect demanded money and left the store.
Police believe he headed south into the neighborhood.
If you have any information about this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to the suspect’s arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
