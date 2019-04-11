Quay County Sheriff’s Office offering rewards for information on 4 fugitives

QUAY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - The Quay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four fugitives.
Officials are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of several fugitives in the area.
Amanda Garcia is wanted for aggravated DWI and breaking and entering.
Phillip Holmes Jr. is wanted for extreme animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance.
Dyllan Robinson is wanted for concealing his identity.
Otis Risper III is wanted for several charges, including resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
If you have any information on where these fugitives may be, call the Quay County Crime Stoppers at (575) 461-3507.
If your information leads to their location and arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
