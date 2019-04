It’s a much cooler morning with temps feeling into the 20′s and teens. Winds are still gusty with winds out of the north at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Temps will be cooler today warming into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. We will stay in the 50′s Friday before dropping in to the 30′s and 40′s on Saturday. Rain and snow showers will be possible on Saturday. We will quickly warm back above normal by Monday.