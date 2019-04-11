2 more skunks test positive for rabies in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two more skunks have tested positive for Rabies in Randall County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services says one skunk was found northeast of Canyon. A man saw the skunk walking on his property and went to get his pistol.
By the time he returned, the skunk had already sprayed his dogs.
Another skunk was found south of Amarillo. A man saw the skunk that appeared to be healthy. However, when the man approached the skunk he noticed it was shot.
The skunk continued trying to crawl towards the man.
Both skunks tested positive for rabies.
There have now been five cases of rabies in Randall county this year. Four of the cases were skunks and one was a cow.
