Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas hosting free Law Conference and Resource Fair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is hosting a free Law Conference and Resource Fair this weekend.
On April 12 and April 13, you can receive free legal information presented by speakers on topics including guardianships, immigration law updates, and landlord/tenant rights.
The conference will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College Washington Campus in the Byrd Building’s 4th floor.
If you are interested in attending the conference, you can call (806) 373-6808, ext. 6503.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
