Lawn Irrigation Workshop happening this weekend

BUSHLAND, TX (KFDA) - A Lawn Irrigation Workshop is happening this weekend.
The workshop is designed to help homeowners using domestic wells for lawn irrigation to conserve water.
The workshop will be held on April 13 at the Cornerstone Ranch Event Center located at 1901 Cement Plant Road in Bushland.
The program is free and will be held from 10:00 a.m. until Noon, followed by a catered lunch.
Soil moisture probes, rain gauges and door prizes will also be handed out.
The program is sponsored through a grant from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District to the USDA-Agricultural Research Service in collaboration with Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Additional funding is provided by the Ogallala Aquifer Program.
Topics that will be covered in the workshop include:
- Irrigation Scheduling: How much and how often to water, and when not to water. This topic will be covered by Dr. Gary Marek with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- Fertility Management: When and how much to fertilize, and types of fertilizer. This topic will be covered by Dr. Kevin Heflin with AgriLife Extension
- Turfgrass Varieties: Options for turfgrass species, water use characteristics, aesthetics, pros and cons of each. This topic will be covered by Dr. Jourdan Bell with AgriLife Extension
- Well Maintenance: Anatomy of a domestic well, maintenance and contamination concerns. This topic will be covered by Jed Moorhead, a USDA-ARS biological science technician
