Kids, Inc. weekend competitions rescheduled, moved inside due to weather
Source: Kids Inc.
By Britt Snipes | April 11, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 2:51 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A few Kids, Inc. competitions happening this weekend have been either rescheduled or moved inside due to upcoming inclement weather.

Kids, Inc. has rescheduled track meets and moved tennis matches indoors:

  • April 13 track meets scheduled for 10:00 a.m. have been rescheduled for Monday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. in the same location
  • April 13 track meets scheduled for 2:00 p.m. have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the same location
  • Tennis matches have been moved indoors but will proceed as scheduled this Saturday
  • Indoor soccer games will also proceed as scheduled

WEATHER UPDATE for this Saturday (April 13).

Posted by Kids Incorporated of Amarillo, Texas on Thursday, April 11, 2019

