Kids, Inc. weekend competitions rescheduled, moved inside due to weather

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A few Kids, Inc. competitions happening this weekend have been either rescheduled or moved inside due to upcoming inclement weather.
Kids, Inc. has rescheduled track meets and moved tennis matches indoors:
- April 13 track meets scheduled for 10:00 a.m. have been rescheduled for Monday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. in the same location
- April 13 track meets scheduled for 2:00 p.m. have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the same location
- Tennis matches have been moved indoors but will proceed as scheduled this Saturday
- Indoor soccer games will also proceed as scheduled
