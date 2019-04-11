Hereford woman found dead in Clovis motel

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating after a Hereford woman was found dead in a Clovis motel on Sunday.
The Clovis Police Department Chief Roman Romero says officers were called to a motel after the manager found a woman who had died.
The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Kaeli Meshell Ashley.
Police say they are currently looking for another person who checked into the motel with Ashley.
An autopsy was performed, but the results have not yet been released.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.