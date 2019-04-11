Friona PD: Scammers using department’s number to ‘collect fines’

FRIONA, TX (KFDA) - The Friona Police Department is warning the community about scammers using the department’s phone number to ‘collect fines’.
Friona PD said they have received calls from Friona residents saying a scammer is using the department’s number and asking them to pay fines. The scammer will then threaten residents, saying they will issue a warrant for their arrest if they don’t pay.
The scammer, sometimes presenting himself as a U.S. Marshall, will elude to residents that someone is using their personal information and asks for bank account information in order to ‘verify’ their claim.
Friona officials want to remind residents that they will never call to collect fines or say they have a warrant for a resident’s arrest over the phone.
Anyone who suspects they have received a call from a scammer is advised to hang up and call the Friona Police Department at (806) 250-2711.
