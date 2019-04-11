BSA Health System holding Semi-Annual Care Fair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - BSA Health System will host the BSA Care Fair this weekend.
On Saturday, April 13, BSA will host the community-wide health fair in the BSA auditorium from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
The fair will include a free blood pressure measurement and blood draw to test triglycerides, cholesterol and glucose levels. Participants are encouraged to fast for at least eight hours prior to having their blood drawn.
There will also be CPR demonstrations, retina screenings, waist measurements, educational booths and giveaways.
Each participant will receive a free breakfast burrito, coffee and orange juice.
Medical professionals will also be available with information on how to improve overall health and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
To register for the health fair, call (806) 212-2000.
