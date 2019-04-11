Barrio Art Project to bring the stories of the neighborhood to life through art

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Community members, city leaders and art enthusiasts in Amarillo came together to brainstorm ideas for a 2020 Barrio Art Show.
“I think it’s important that we preserve the history and culture of our neighborhood, so one way to do that is through this art show,” said President of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee Teresa Kenedy. “We’ve done it through our Barrio Book and and also with the historical map that we’re working on and encouraging businesses to partner with us on that.”
With the success of the art show that came from the North Heights Art Project, leaders in the Barrio decided it was time to tell their stories too.
“The Barrio Neighborhood Plan, they’ve got a solid infrastructure,” said member of the Barrio Art Project Committee Melynn Huntley. “And so creating this arts project is going to be something that I think will engage the community and the stories, I just can’t wait to hear the stories. But what we were able to do is we were able to look back at the North Heights Art Project and look at things we were interested in taking to the next level.”
Huntley said the first step is to decide on the historical sites for artists to interpret and bring to life for the art show early next year.
The money raised from art sales in the Barrio Art Show will also go to other projects in the overall Barrio plan to revitalize the community.
“Our goal is to raise funding for our 10th Avenue lighting project,” said Kenedy. “And that project will involve, starting with 10th Avenue from Garfield to Ross, decorative lighting. It will also have sidewalks and trees on it.”
A mural planned for July will also be a part of the Barrio Art Project.
“We also have a mural coming out on 10th Avenue this summer that will be on the underpass on 10th Avenue right between Grant and Garfield so we’re really excited about that,” said Kenedy.
One idea the committee discussed was starting a blog to showcase art and tell the stories of North Heights, the Barrio and even Eastridge and San Jacinto.
The Barrio Art Project is still in its earliest stages and anyone is welcome to come to future meetings.
“We bounced around some ideas and we know that there’s going to be some neat things coming soon for Amarillo,” said Huntley.
If you’d like to be a part of upcoming Barrio Art Project meetings, follow the City of Amarillo Facebook Page for updates or contact Melynn Huntley at the Potter County Elections Office at (806) 379-2298.
