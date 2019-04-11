Arena of Life Church to host weekend auction to help fund missions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Arena of Life Church is hosting an auction on Saturday with proceeds going towards the church’s missions done in the city and around the world.
On April 13, Arena of Life Church will host an auction to help fund missions that happen throughout the year.
These missions include the church’s carnival called “Hallelujah Night”, where they give away 119 bikes to children for free, feeding Amarillo’s homeless downtown twice a month, and supporting organizations in parts of Africa.
The auction will start at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 inside the church’s Grit Youth Building located at 8827 South Washington Street.
