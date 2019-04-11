APD’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’ sought for bail skipping, bench warrant

Kathy Davila (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Jacob Helker | April 11, 2019 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 8:45 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for a woman accused of forfeiting a bond and failing to appear in court.

Kathy Teresa Davila is wanted for failing to show up to court after being suspected of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 11, 2019

She is a 38 year-old Hispanic woman with brown eyes and black hair.

She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Information leading to her arrest could be rewarded with up to $300.

