Amarillo police holding annual ‘Shred-It Day’ event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Document Shredding and Storage are offering the public a way to keep their personal information secure.
Market Street United in Amarillo will host a free document shredding event on April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Organizers said up to four boxes or bags of sensitive documents will be accepted for on-site destruction.
They added that the event is a great opportunity to recycle, reducing the strain on the environment caused by producing new paper.
