Amarillo police holding annual ‘Shred-It Day’ event
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Jacob Helker | April 11, 2019 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 10:47 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Document Shredding and Storage are offering the public a way to keep their personal information secure.

Market Street United in Amarillo will host a free document shredding event on April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mark your Calendars for the 12th Annual Shred it Day - Saturday April 13th - 10am-2pm.

Organizers said up to four boxes or bags of sensitive documents will be accepted for on-site destruction.

They added that the event is a great opportunity to recycle, reducing the strain on the environment caused by producing new paper.

