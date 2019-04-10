WTAMU hosting Color Charge 5K, 1 mile run

WTAMU hosting Color Charge 5K, 1 mile run
WTAMU hosting Color Charge 5K/1 mile (Source: WTAMU Residence Hall Association)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 10, 2019 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:07 AM

WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host a Color Charge 5K/1 mile run on Friday, April 12.

WTAMU’s Residence Hall Association, REC Sports and Admissions will host the event.

The event, starting at the First United Bank Center, will include a DJ, color toss, raffle, t-shirts and swag.

Zumba will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the 5K/1 mile run starting at 3:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Family Support Services.

You can sign up for the run here.

Hey buffs!!! We’ve got an exciting announcement for y’all. This year’s Spring Philanthropy event will be a 5k/1 mile run...

Posted by WTAMU Residence Hall Association on Sunday, March 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.