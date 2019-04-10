WTAMU hosting Color Charge 5K, 1 mile run

WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host a Color Charge 5K/1 mile run on Friday, April 12.
WTAMU’s Residence Hall Association, REC Sports and Admissions will host the event.
The event, starting at the First United Bank Center, will include a DJ, color toss, raffle, t-shirts and swag.
Zumba will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the 5K/1 mile run starting at 3:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Family Support Services.
You can sign up for the run here.
