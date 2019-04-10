Skunk tests positive for rabies in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A skunk tested positive for rabies last week according to the Office of Emergency Management in Sherman County.
A farmer from southeast Sherman County called the sheriff’s office on April 4 about a skunk he shot that was possibly rabid.
Sheriff Ted Allen caught the skunk to test it for rabies and the results came back positive.
Sherman County officials want to remind the community to make sure and vaccinate pets, including livestock.
If you see an animal that is possibly rabid, call the Sherman County Dispatch at (806) 366-5551.
